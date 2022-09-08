Helen Gordon Purchases 114 Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) insider Helen Gordon purchased 114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £297.54 ($359.52).

Helen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Helen Gordon purchased 106 shares of Grainger stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £296.80 ($358.63).

Grainger Price Performance

GRI stock opened at GBX 262 ($3.17) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 1,247.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 283.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 290.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Grainger plc has a 1 year low of GBX 256 ($3.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 335.40 ($4.05).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grainger Company Profile

GRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 369 ($4.46) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 345 ($4.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 272 ($3.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grainger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 349.33 ($4.22).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

