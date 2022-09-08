Helen Gordon Purchases 114 Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) insider Helen Gordon purchased 114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £297.54 ($359.52).
Helen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 1st, Helen Gordon purchased 106 shares of Grainger stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £296.80 ($358.63).
Grainger Price Performance
GRI stock opened at GBX 262 ($3.17) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 1,247.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 283.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 290.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Grainger plc has a 1 year low of GBX 256 ($3.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 335.40 ($4.05).
Grainger Company Profile
Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.
