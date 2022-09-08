Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $155.79

Shares of Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.79 ($1.88) and traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.69). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.75), with a volume of 15,708 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Helios Underwriting Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 162.64. The company has a market capitalization of £97.27 million and a P/E ratio of -207.14.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Syndicate Participation, Investment Management, and Other Corporate Activities. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

