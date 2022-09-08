Helix Market Capitalization Achieves $3,093.15 (HLIX)

Helix (HLIX) traded down 45.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Helix coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helix has traded down 52.3% against the US dollar. Helix has a total market cap of $3,093.15 and approximately $3.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001999 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00164206 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009301 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC.
Helix Coin Profile
Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 40,224,253 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin.
Helix Coin Trading
