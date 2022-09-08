Helix Market Capitalization Achieves $3,093.15 (HLIX)

Helix (HLIX) traded down 45.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Helix coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helix has traded down 52.3% against the US dollar. Helix has a total market cap of $3,093.15 and approximately $3.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00164206 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009301 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000147 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 40,224,253 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin.

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

