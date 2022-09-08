Hengan International Group Company Limited Plans Dividend of $0.47 (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4661 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
Hengan International Group Stock Performance
Shares of HEGIY stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89. Hengan International Group has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $28.32.
Hengan International Group Company Profile
