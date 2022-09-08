Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

FRA HEN3 traded down €0.28 ($0.29) on Thursday, hitting €62.22 ($63.49). 417,368 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €63.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €62.69. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($132.30).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.