Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.1 %

HPE stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

