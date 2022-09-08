Hoge Finance (HOGE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $48,590.00

Hoge Finance (HOGE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Hoge Finance has a market cap of $17.87 million and $48,590.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hoge Finance has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,308.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00037738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00134738 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022789 BTC.

Hoge Finance Coin Profile

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 398,806,755,522 coins and its circulating supply is 402,276,464,812 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance.

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

