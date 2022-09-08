HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Holdings Decreased by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,458 shares during the period. HomeStreet makes up approximately 3.8% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMST. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 64,077 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Price Performance

Shares of HMST stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.87. 1,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $652.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.83. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. B. Riley downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,410,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Featured Articles

