Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 20 on September 30th

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.24) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Honeycomb Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
HONY stock opened at GBX 845.05 ($10.21) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £293.55 million and a P/E ratio of 979.07. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 810 ($9.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 995 ($12.02). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 890.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 902.61.
Honeycomb Investment Trust Company Profile
