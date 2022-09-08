Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 20 on September 30th

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.24) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

HONY stock opened at GBX 845.05 ($10.21) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £293.55 million and a P/E ratio of 979.07. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 810 ($9.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 995 ($12.02). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 890.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 902.61.

Get Honeycomb Investment Trust alerts:

Honeycomb Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.