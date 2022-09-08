Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $32.00-$33.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HOV traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,268. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $133.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

