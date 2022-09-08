HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives $33.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.
HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Insider Transactions at HP
In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HP Stock Performance
Shares of HPQ opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.
HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HP will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HP Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.
HP Company Profile
HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.
Featured Articles
