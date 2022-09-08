Ignite Planners LLC Has $240,000 Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 212.4% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 306,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,138,000 after purchasing an additional 208,228 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.87 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.77 and a 12 month high of $107.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.03.

