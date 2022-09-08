Ignite Planners LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 59,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 61,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average of $63.02. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

