Ignite Planners LLC Invests $223,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $104.74 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.98 and a 200 day moving average of $98.36. The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

