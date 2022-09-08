Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 927 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after buying an additional 1,840,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,145,000 after buying an additional 493,821 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,568,000 after buying an additional 717,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $768,650,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

Shares of USB stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13. The company has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

