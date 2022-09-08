Ignite Planners LLC Sells 24 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,114,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2,757.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 33,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $505.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $517.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.81. The company has a market capitalization of $203.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

