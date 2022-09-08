Ignite Planners LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 672,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 222,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 387.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 187,459 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 99,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $56.53.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

