Ignite Planners LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX opened at $87.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.50. The stock has a market cap of $129.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

