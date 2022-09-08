Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $203.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,476. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.70.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

