Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 139404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Imagine Lithium Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$14.04 million and a P/E ratio of -21.67.

About Imagine Lithium

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

