iMe Lab (LIME) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.66 Million

iMe Lab (LIME) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $470,547.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,022.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.65 or 0.03361916 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00856769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016875 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform.

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.