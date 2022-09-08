Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Up to $49.98

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.98, but opened at $51.51. Immunocore shares last traded at $51.51, with a volume of 32 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on IMCR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.
Immunocore Trading Up 9.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of -0.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore
About Immunocore
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
