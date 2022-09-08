Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) were down 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.06 and last traded at $46.60. Approximately 5,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 254,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on IMCR shares. Cowen started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Immunocore Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Immunocore Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Immunocore by 49.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 613,939 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its position in Immunocore by 271.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 499,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 364,941 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Immunocore by 58.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 808,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 298,693 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Immunocore by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,552,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,306,000 after purchasing an additional 80,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 89.4% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 80,472 shares in the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Read More

