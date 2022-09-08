Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) were down 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.06 and last traded at $46.60. Approximately 5,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 254,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.
A number of analysts have commented on IMCR shares. Cowen started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53.
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
