Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Trading Down 9.1%

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 76,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 87,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Independence Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$4.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.56.

Independence Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts project comprising 15 mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Moosehorn property that consists of 82 quartz mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,720 hectares located in the Whitehorse mining district, Yukon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.