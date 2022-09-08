ING Group Begins Coverage on Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

ING Group started coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Publicis Groupe from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Publicis Groupe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Publicis Groupe from €64.00 ($65.31) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe Stock Performance

PUBGY stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.58. 125,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,578. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.