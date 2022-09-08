Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.32

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.32 and last traded at C$4.54, with a volume of 152288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.65 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.81. The stock has a market cap of C$144.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.47, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

