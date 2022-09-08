Insider Buying: Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) Insider Purchases A$32,447.01 in Stock

Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF – Get Rating) insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe purchased 28,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$32,447.01 ($22,690.22).
Christopher (Chris) Cuffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 26th, Christopher (Chris) Cuffe purchased 432 shares of Global Value Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$498.10 ($348.32).
- On Monday, August 29th, Christopher (Chris) Cuffe acquired 92,149 shares of Global Value Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$105,971.35 ($74,105.84).
Global Value Fund Price Performance
Global Value Fund Company Profile
Read More
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.