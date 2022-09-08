Insider Buying: Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Buys 6,172 Shares of Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) insider Earl Sibley purchased 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 804 ($9.71) per share, for a total transaction of £49,622.88 ($59,959.98).

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 813 ($9.82) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 855.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 887.66. The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 703.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Vistry Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 716 ($8.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,278.50 ($15.45).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

VTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 772 ($9.33) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,207 ($14.58) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,293.63 ($15.63).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

