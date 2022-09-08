Insider Buying: Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Buys 6,172 Shares of Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) insider Earl Sibley purchased 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 804 ($9.71) per share, for a total transaction of £49,622.88 ($59,959.98).
Vistry Group Price Performance
Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 813 ($9.82) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 855.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 887.66. The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 703.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Vistry Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 716 ($8.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,278.50 ($15.45).
Vistry Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.
About Vistry Group
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.
