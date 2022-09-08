Insight Advisors LLC PA Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.9 %

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $189.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $127.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

