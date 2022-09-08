Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $482,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 72,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 24,268 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,754 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 941,067 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,164,000 after buying an additional 495,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

NYSE:GM opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

