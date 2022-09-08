Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $569,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $142.53 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.67.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

