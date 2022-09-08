Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $728,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $78.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average of $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,146 shares of company stock worth $10,049,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.