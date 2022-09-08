Insight Advisors LLC PA Makes New Investment in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned about 0.47% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDIV. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,564,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $789,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 337,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter.

DDIV stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $34.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

