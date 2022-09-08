Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,459 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27.

