Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 1,747 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,568,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,294,000 after purchasing an additional 301,204 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,058 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,984,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,018,000 after purchasing an additional 715,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 866,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after purchasing an additional 37,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.33. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.