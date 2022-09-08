Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 268 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 319,525 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 142,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

C opened at $48.63 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

