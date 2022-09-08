Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 3,236 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

