Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 641 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,155,000 after buying an additional 845,924 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,736 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,214,000 after purchasing an additional 397,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,739,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,205,000 after purchasing an additional 317,232 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $104.52 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.69.

