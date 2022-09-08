Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $16.41. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Intapp shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 1,300 shares traded.

INTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Intapp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $41,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Trading Up 13.1 %

About Intapp

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39.

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.