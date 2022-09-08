Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.12-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.69-$0.73 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

IART stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 476,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,421. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $76.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $58.86. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $586,404. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.