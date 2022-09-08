Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.69

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 15831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.33.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

