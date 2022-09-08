Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Ensemble Capital Management LLC

Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,530 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.0% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71. The company has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

