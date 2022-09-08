Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $35.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71.

Insider Activity

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

