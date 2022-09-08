InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 9,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 108,519 shares.The stock last traded at $54.15 and had previously closed at $54.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,980 ($60.17) to GBX 5,000 ($60.42) in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,535.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.61.

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.439 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 285.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 45,712 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

