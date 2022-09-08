Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.36

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 5120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Intermap Technologies Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.94, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$12.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.49.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.11 million during the quarter.

About Intermap Technologies

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, such as InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution that delivers terrain and obstacle awareness that enhance airborne safety.

