International Paper (NYSE:IP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.14

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.14 and last traded at $40.19, with a volume of 90982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IP. KeyCorp lowered their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

International Paper Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.90.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,782,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after buying an additional 3,811,743 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after buying an additional 3,307,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,949,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in International Paper by 35.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

