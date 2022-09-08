Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,854.40 ($58.66).

ITRK has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($66.46) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intertek Group to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 5,640 ($68.15) to GBX 3,600 ($43.50) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 6,314 ($76.29) to GBX 5,222 ($63.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Intertek Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 3,954 ($47.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,158.47. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,837 ($46.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,824 ($70.37). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,224.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,657.96.

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Graham Allan bought 1,400 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,240 ($51.23) per share, for a total transaction of £59,360 ($71,725.47). In other news, insider Jez K. Maiden acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,226 ($51.06) per share, for a total transaction of £10,565 ($12,765.83). Also, insider Graham Allan acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,240 ($51.23) per share, for a total transaction of £59,360 ($71,725.47).

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

