Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,854.40 ($58.66).
ITRK has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($66.46) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intertek Group to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 5,640 ($68.15) to GBX 3,600 ($43.50) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 6,314 ($76.29) to GBX 5,222 ($63.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Intertek Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 3,954 ($47.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,158.47. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,837 ($46.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,824 ($70.37). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,224.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,657.96.
Intertek Group Cuts Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Intertek Group news, insider Graham Allan bought 1,400 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,240 ($51.23) per share, for a total transaction of £59,360 ($71,725.47). In other news, insider Jez K. Maiden acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,226 ($51.06) per share, for a total transaction of £10,565 ($12,765.83). Also, insider Graham Allan acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,240 ($51.23) per share, for a total transaction of £59,360 ($71,725.47).
Intertek Group Company Profile
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
Featured Articles
