Invenire Partners LP Acquires 279,448 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Invenire Partners LP grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,075,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 279,448 shares during the quarter. Synchronoss Technologies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Invenire Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Invenire Partners LP owned approximately 1.22% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 576,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 965,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,876 shares in the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR remained flat at $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Synchronoss Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.