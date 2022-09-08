Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTH) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $126.42 and last traded at $126.70. Approximately 8,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 12,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.18.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.86.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.