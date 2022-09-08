Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.29. Approximately 2,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 430.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,994 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

